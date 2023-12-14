Integrated Water Services makes another acquisition

LONGMONT — Integrated Water Services Inc., a Longmont-based water and wastewater treatment solutions provider, has acquired Massachusetts-based jet-aeration and jet-mixing technology firm KLa Systems Inc.

“The inclusion of KLa into IWS’s portfolio of cutting-edge treatment solutions is a significant advantage for our customers,” IWS CEO Alex Buehler said in a prepared statement. “KLa’s innovative products are a critical component in designing and delivering the most cost-effective, user friendly and efficient treatment solutions.”

IWS, which itself was acquired in 2019 by investor Sciens Water Capital, bought M/MBR Systems LLC, an Austin, Texas-based manufacturer of membrane bioreactors, in early 2023.