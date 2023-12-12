Thornton’s pipeline application process has begun

A map shows the path of the proposed Thornton pipeline. Source: Thornton planning documents

FORT COLLINS and THORNTON — Larimer County has set the clock for consideration of Thornton’s second attempt at gaining authority to build a water pipeline through land north of Fort Collins.

As previously reported, Larimer County has received another 1041 permit application from the city of Thornton to construct a pipeline that it will use to bring water that it owns through Larimer County, Weld County, and Adams County.

Larimer County has reviewed the application and determined that it is “deemed adequate to proceed with a formal completeness review by Larimer County staff and referral agencies,” according to a press statement from the county. The county has until Feb. 1, 2024, to determine the completeness of the application.

After the determination of completeness of the application has been made, Thornton’s next steps in the permit process, as well as the documents submitted so far, will be available for public review here. If the full amount of time is used, a county decision on the application will happen by April.

1041 Regulations are delegated powers from the state of Colorado to local jurisdictions to regulate matters of statewide concern, including the development of transportation, water, and utility infrastructure. The regulations can also be used to protect specific geographic areas with historical, cultural, or natural resources of statewide importance.

Thornton first submitted a 1041 permit in 2018 but it was denied by the Larimer County Board of Commissioners because it didn’t meet seven of the 12 criteria in the 1041 application process.