The Feed leases 75K square feet of warehouse space at the Verve in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD — Sports nutrition e-commerce platform The Feed.com Inc. recently leased 75,292 square feet of warehouse space at 11715 W. 112th Ave. in Broomfield’s Verve Commerce Center.

The Feed plans to move in during the first quarter of 2024, according to a representative for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (NYSE: JLL), the brokerage that represented Verve’s developer SunCap Property Group and landlord Nuveen Real Estate.

The recently built, two-building campus totals nearly 284,000 square feet of warehouse, distribution and industrial space. Of that, 208,592 square feet are still available for lease, according to JLL.