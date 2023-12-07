Boulder Valley, Northern Colorado biz, government leaders named to property-tax board

Colorado’s state Capitol building in Denver. BizWest file photo

DENVER — A trio of business and government leaders from the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado have been appointed by state elected officials to Colorado’s new 19-member Commission on Property Taxation, which was born out a special legislative session held on the heels of the November defeat of the property-tax reform ballot measure Proposition HH.

Among the local appointees — selected by Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado Senate President Steve Fenberg, House Speaker Julie McCluskie, House Minority Leader Mike Lynch, Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen — are:

Broomfield mayor Guyleen Castriotta.

Weld County assessor Brenda Dones.

Former Larimer County commissioner and Realtor Sean Dougherty.

“To establish long-term property tax solutions, we need to bring all voices to the table so we can lay the groundwork for our ultimate goal of making Colorado more affordable for everyone,” McCluskie said in a prepared statement. “The appointments I made to the bipartisan Commission on Property Tax bring a wealth of knowledge to this policy space and are well-aligned with the different needs of Coloradans living around the state, including in our mountain towns and low-income communities. Addressing the rising cost of living is a top priority for Colorado Democrats and this commission is an important step toward making it easier to not only live in our beautiful state, but thrive.”