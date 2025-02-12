Women’s conference set for March 1 in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — The Junior League of Fort Collins has scheduled its fifth annual women’s conference for March 1 at the Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St.

The conference is designed to celebrate women’s leadership and empowerment and give individuals a chance to connect and gain insights from dynamic voices in the community.

Dr. Insoon Olson, assistant superintendent of the Poudre School District, will deliver the keynote address, and a panel discussion will include: Vanelle Peterson, volunteer coordinator for the Food Bank of Larimer County; Patricia Alvarez Harrell, executive director of Alianza Norco; and Allison Hines, chief operations officer of the Boys and Girls Club for Larimer County.

A hands-on interactive workshop led by career coach, speaker and author Chrysta Bairre will offer practical tools and strategies for confident leadership in both personal and professional settings.

Registration will be open from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by the conference from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and networking from 2 until 2:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the Junior League Fort Collins’ website.

