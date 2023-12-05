The Agency opens Boulder office

BOULDER — Real estate brokerage The Agency has opened a Boulder office, which will be known as The Agency Boulder. It’s the fourth office for the California company in Colorado.

Jay Hebb, Jared Blank and Kacey Bingham will lead the new office as managing partners. A broker from Slifer Smith & Frampton, Marybeth Emerson, will also join the Boulder office as chairman agent.

“Our strategic expansion in Colorado has been exceptional as we continue to seek like-minded partners who embody The Agency brand,” Mauricio Umansky, CEO and founder of The Agency, said in a press statement. “We’re excited to continue our work with Jared Blank and Kacey Bingham and to welcome Jay Hebb to The Agency family as we debut our new office in Boulder, bringing our world-class offerings to buyers and sellers throughout the area.”

Jared Blank Kacey Bingham Jay Hebb

Blank and Bingham opened the Denver office for the company earlier. Hebb brings more than 20 years of local real estate experience to his role as managing partner of The Agency Boulder. Prior to The Agency, Hebb founded Latitude40, a multidisciplinary boutique real estate firm headquartered in downtown Boulder, where he has worked for two decades.

The Agency Boulder will be located at 1035 Pearl Street #101B.