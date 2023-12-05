Colorado Technology Association appoints new CEO

Brittany Morris Saunders will head the Colorado Technology Association. Courtesy CTA

The Colorado Technology Association has named Brittany Morris Saunders as its next president and CEO.

Saunders has a career that spans 20 years representing Colorado business and industry. She most recently was head of community affairs for Amazon Inc.

“Brittany brings a dynamic leadership style and a strategic vision that aligns seamlessly with CTA’s commitment to empowering the technology community,” Mark Fitzgerald, chair of the CTA board, said in a written statement. “With a focus on fostering collaboration among industry stakeholders, Ms. Morris Saunders aims to strengthen CTA’s role as a catalyst for economic development, tech talent expansion, and technological advancements within the region.”

Before Amazon, she was president at the Denver-based consulting firm Sewald Hanfling. In this capacity, she led several high-profile public affairs projects, including the redevelopment of the 16th Street Mall, Colorado’s pursuit of a Winter Olympic Games, and COVID-19 response and recovery efforts for Adams County.

As senior vice president at the Downtown Denver Partnership, Morris Saunders led economic development, marketing and communications, and public policy efforts for the center city. She was part of the team that created Denver Startup Week.

Earlier in her career, Morris Saunders served as head of economic development for Commerce City, where she developed the first economic development strategic plan in the city’s history.

“I am honored and excited to join Colorado Technology Association at this critical juncture in the industry’s evolution,” said Morris Saunders. “CTA has a rich history of championing innovation and fostering a collaborative ecosystem, and I will build upon this legacy. With the talented CTA team and board of directors, I look forward to driving growth, advancing technology initiatives, fostering diversity, and ensuring Colorado remains at the forefront of the global tech landscape.”

Morris Saunders succeeds Frannie Matthews, who announced in July that she would be leaving the organization at the end of the year.

Morris Saunders will begin work Dec. 11 on the CTA’s four-year strategic plan.