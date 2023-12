Final Pulliam renovation to begin in early 2024

The Pulliam Community Building in downtown Loveland is built of concrete – inside and out. BizWest/ Ken Amundson

LOVELAND — The final phase of renovation of the Pulliam Community Building on Cleveland Avenue in Loveland will begin soon after the New Year begins, thanks to the award of a $4.8 million contract for the construction work.

The building, constructed in 1938, received the final nod from the City Council with the award of the contract to Callahan Construction, according to a report in the Reporter-Herald.