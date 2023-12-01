NASA astronaut, CSU grad Mary Cleave died in November

NASA astronaut Mary Cleave pictured in 1985. Courtesy NASA.

FORT COLLINS — NASA astronaut Mary Cleave, a 1969 graduate of Colorado State University who flew on two space missions, died on Nov. 27.

“I’m sad we’ve lost trail blazer Dr. Mary Cleave, shuttle astronaut, veteran of two spaceflights, and first woman to lead the Science Mission Directorate as associate administrator,” NASA associate administrator Bob Cabana said in a prepared statement. “Mary was a force of nature with a passion for science, exploration, and caring for our home planet. She will be missed.”

Cleave, who studied microbiology at CSU, participated in space missions in 1985 and 1989. She retired from NASA in February 2007.