Erie, Broomfield residents can comment on proposed oil drilling

Tankers of drilling fluid are lined up in preparation for a drilling operation. Joshua Doubek/Wikimedia Commons.

ERIE – Residents of Erie and Broomfield have an opportunity to comment online about hydraulic fracturing in the area and why their towns should be involved in decisions about possible oil drilling at Coyote Trails.

The Longmont Times-Call reports that the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission on Nov. 29 will discuss applicant Extraction Oil and Gas’s request to drill seven wells at the Coyote Trails. Extraction filed filed a motion to dismiss the towns’ petition to participate and testify in the hearing about the wells, which would be located northeast of the intersection of Sheridan Parkway and Weld County Road 4, just outside Erie and close to the Ranch Egg and Vista Ridge neighborhoods.