Real Estate & Construction  November 14, 2023

Botanic gardens, 3 residential projects to face review in Fort Collins

Dallas Heltzell
A rendering depicts the proposed Sagrada Botanical Gardens. Courtesy city of Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS – A proposed botanical garden in west Fort Collins and three proposed residential projects including a seven-story condo building will get looks from city staffers on Thursday.

Up for a virtual concept review at 9 a.m. will be “Sagrada Botanical Gardens” on 1.7 acres at 2035 W. Mulberry St., east of South Hill Road. Applicant Heather Goldstein is proposing a demonstration garden including sections with specific plants, designating which are beneficial to various health conditions.

The gardens also would include a farmstand with goods for sale, as well as onsite educational workshops on such topics as water conservation, land readiness, beekeeping, attracting pollinators and raising chickens.

Three proposed residential projects are on the Planning and Zoning Commission’s Thursday agenda. That hearing will begin at 6 p.m. in city council chambers, 300 Laporte Ave. Interested people can attend in person or via Zoom.

The proposal with the largest visual impact will be a plan by Fort Collins-based Tribe Development and Salt Lake City-based Colmena Group, operating as 209 Cherry St. LLC, for a 112-unit, seven-story condominium building on the southwest corner of Cherry and Mason streets. The developers envision a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with parking both on the surface and underground.

Meanwhile, Capri Colorado Holdings LLC is seeking to build 66 single-family homes on Fort Collins’ northwest edge. The 19-acre site along West Willox Lane west of North College Avenue has gone through several reviews. Andrew Hartsel, operations manager at Fort Collins- based Mosaic Land Development Services, is Capri’s registered agent.

Finally, the nonprofit Polestar Village, which moved to Fort Collins from Hawaii last year, is proposing 144 units – townhomes, condominiums and apartments – that would either be for sale or rent – on a site east of South Overland Trail near West Elizabeth Street, including part of the former Happy Heart Farm. Polestar wants the complex to include a garden and small farm where residents can grow and harvest produce.

FORT COLLINS – A proposed botanical garden in west Fort Collins and three proposed residential projects including a seven-story condo building will get looks from city staffers on Thursday.

Up for a virtual concept review at 9 a.m. will be “Sagrada Botanical Gardens” on 1.7 acres at 2035 W. Mulberry St., east of South Hill Road. Applicant Heather Goldstein is proposing a demonstration garden including sections with specific plants, designating which are beneficial to various health conditions.

The gardens also would include a farmstand with goods for sale, as well as onsite educational workshops on such topics as water conservation, land readiness,…

Tags: Capri Colorado Holdings LLC Mosaic Land Development Services Polestar Village Sagrada Botanical Gardens Tribe Development

Dallas Heltzell

Staff writer

Dallas Heltzell
Dallas has been with BizWest since 2012 and in Colorado since 1979, having worked at the Longmont Times-Call, Colorado Springs Gazette, Denver Post and Public News Service. A Missouri native and Mizzou School of Journalism grad, Dallas started as a sports writer and outdoor columnist at the St. Charles (Mo.) Banner-News, then went to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch before fleeing the heat and humidity for the Rockies. He's a proud St. Louis Cardinals and Missouri Tigers fan and Longmonter who loves the outdoors, good restaurants, our Northern Colorado mountain communities, his big backyard and living in a region that's the country's most exciting place to be a business reporter.

Latest by Dallas Heltzell:

Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts

Related Content

Windsor special election results remain unknown

 January 26, 2023

Holistic approach to development guides Tribe

 August 1, 2022