Pivot Energy contributes to Weld’s Bright Futures

GREELEY — Pivot Energy, a national solar energy provider under the Energy Capital Partners umbrella, has donated $85,000 to Bright Futures, one of the largest single gifts ever received by the Weld County nonprofit.

Bright Futures was founded in 2015 by the Weld County Board of Commissioners to stimulate a better trained and more educated workforce for the young people in Weld County. The program provides financial awards to qualifying high school graduates and honorably discharged veterans toward a certified training certificate program or to attend a two-year or four-year college in Colorado or its seven bordering states.

Denver-based Pivot Energy partners with organizations to invest in their social impact initiatives. Pivot aims to be a leader in socially impactful and environmentally responsible solar development. It is constructing three community solar gardens in Weld County that will contribute more than $1.4 million in property tax revenue over the next 20 years and will serve low-income households with free energy bill savings. The projects also include agrivoltaic land stewardship practices.

The Bright Futures program is administered by the Weld Legacy Foundation and qualifies as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. One hundred percent of donations to Bright Futures goes to support Weld County students.

“Pivot’s gift alone created a significant impact for Bright Futures,” Jeff Carlson, CEO for the Weld Legacy Foundation, said in a press statement. “Then they took their donation one step further in helping our community and multiplied their impact,” Carlson said.

The Weld Legacy Foundation’s 34th annual gala took place on Oct. 28. During the gala, which benefited Bright Futures, Pivot Energy challenged the attendees during a paddle raise to match its $85,000 gift. “The matching paddle raise turned Pivot’s sizable gift of $85,000 into $181,650 to support Bright Futures,” Carlson said. “Its commitment toward giving and working together with hundreds of other generous donors to support Weld County was truly inspiring.”