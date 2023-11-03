Human Bean plans holiday toy drive

NORTHERN COLORADO — Human Bean Northern Colorado will host a toy drive from Nov. 9 through Dec. 3.

Customers can bring new and unwrapped gifts for young children and teens to any of the 10 drive-through locations. Collected donations will be distributed to Santa Cops of Weld County, Serve 6.8 and Life Stories to deliver to children in their respective communities.

“Gifts for all ages, especially teens, are needed this year, and we are so grateful to these organizations that will help us distribute them to different areas of northern Colorado,” Krista Smith, assistant director of operations for The Human Bean Northern Colorado, said in a prepared statement. “There are so many parents struggling to provide a joyous holiday for their children, it’s comforting for customers to know they could be helping a neighbor in their own town.”

To kick off the drive on Thursday, Nov. 9, The Human Bean will host a nonprofit at one of its locations for Guest Barista Day:

Santa Cops of Weld County will be at 6505 W. 29 th St. in Greeley.

St. in Greeley. Serve 6.8 will be at 6180 E. Crossroads Blvd. in Loveland.

Life Stories will be at 3665 W. 10th St. in Greeley.

Additionally, each of those three locations will donate 10% of sales made on Nov. 9.

Santa Cops of Weld County serves to promote a positive relationship between children and the law enforcement in their respective communities. Volunteers from the county’s police department hand-deliver toys to children of families who apply to their program. Learn more about Santa Cops of Weld County at greeleypd.com/santa-cops.

Serve 6.8 is a Loveland-based, Christian nonprofit organization that specializes in mobilizing, resourcing, and connecting the local church to care for people in Northern Colorado. They partner with more than 50 churches to provide direct care to those in need. For more information about Serve 6.8, visit serve68.org/.

Life Stories began in 1989 when United Way of Weld County recognized the need to improve the community’s response to child abuse. The organization works to investigate criminal cases of child abuse and provides support for victims and non-offending family members. To learn more about Life Stories, visit lifestoriesweld.org.