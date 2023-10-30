Beacon opens building-supply store in Frederick

FREDERICK — Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (Nasdaq: BECN), a Virginia-based chain of building-supply retailers, has opened a location in Frederick.

“With an ideal location along Interstate 25, this branch sits just between Denver and Fort Collins and will serve contractors with our full product range as well as digital tools, like Beacon Pro+, that help busy contractors grow their businesses,” Beacon vice president Justin Hinze said in a prepared statement.

The Frederick location is at 7500 Johnson Drive.

Beacon has more than 500 locations. The Frederick store opening occurred alongside a broader Western expansion, with openings in Texas and California.