Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser clears key pre-launch hurdle

LOUISVILLE — Sierra Space Corp.’s Dream Chaser space plane has completed its first mission flight operations review at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The review is a “crucial step in preparation for the inaugural Dream Chaser mission to the International Space Station,” scheduled for 2024, the Louisville aerospace company said.

“Precision and practice are paramount in the development of the revolutionary Dream Chaser spaceplane, particularly in the context of rendezvous and berthing operations at the International Space Station,” SSC CEO Tom Vice said in a prepared statement. “Our team is committed to conducting simulation exercises for every facet of the mission, ensuring the highest likelihood of success and safety.”

SSC’s main aerospace projects include the Dream Chaser space plane, which is expected to be used to resupply the International Space Station; and the Large Integrated Flexible Environment (LIFE) Habitat, a modular, three-story commercial habitation, business and science platform.