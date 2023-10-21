Berthoud Chamber plans workshop for nonprofits

BERTHOUD — The Berthoud Area Chamber of Commerce will present the “Non-Profit Lunch ‘n Learn Workshop — Just a Body or a Valuable Asset to your Organization?,” presented by Carrie Thompson of Remain Teachable Ltd.

The workshop will take place from 11:45 a.m to 1 p.m., Oct. 24, at the Berthoud Community Library District, 236 Welch Ave. Admission is free and open to nonprofit members of the chamber and guests. Attendees should bring their own lunch.

Attendees will learn how the power of effective volunteer management through best practices of recruitment, retention and recognition can increase engagement, as well as how an organization can tap into “biggest fans, thereby increasing involvement, commitment and donor relationships.”

The workshop will be presented by Carrie Faye Thompson of Remain Teachable Ltd. Thompson has almost 20 years of volunteer management experience and consultation to nonprofits throughout Colorado and beyond. Thompson also trains and supports volunteer programs and facilitates board of director strategic planning workshops and retreats.