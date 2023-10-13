EPA recognizes Northern Water again with WaterSense award

The sun glints through the water sprayed by an irrigation system in Weld County.

BERTHOUD — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the fourth time has recognized the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District with its WaterSense Sustained Excellence Award for water efficiency efforts in 2022.

Northern Water won one of 13 sustained excellence awards.

WaterSense, a voluntary partnership program sponsored by EPA, is both a label for water-efficient products, programs and homes and a resource for helping consumers learn ways to save water. More than 2,100 manufacturers, builders, retailers, utilities, government and nonprofit organizations partner with WaterSense to promote water-efficient products, homes and programs.

Northern Water’s work helped commercial customers save water. In the past year, it performed 48 landscape consultations and recommended WaterSense labeled irrigation controllers and sprinkler components to help improve efficiency.

It also funded 11 projects through its Collaborative Water-Efficient Landscape Grant Program. The projects funded from the 2023 Water-Efficient Landscape Grant Program help save more than 7 million gallons of water each year, Northern Water said in a press statement.

“The WaterSense program and products provide an ideal foundation to promote, facilitate and celebrate water efficiency,” Frank Kinder, Northern Water’s water efficiency department manager, said in a written statement. “The public-private partnership delivers sustained water savings and high performance, allowing comprehensive conservation of this vitally important resource on which we all rely. We appreciate the value WaterSense provides to all stakeholders.”

“With extreme weather affecting water supplies and quality, saving this precious resource is more important than ever,” said Veronica Blette, chief of the WaterSense Branch. “The 2023 award winners helped Americans look to WaterSense and save not just water, but the energy required to heat and treat it, as well as reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with energy use.”