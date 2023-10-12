Lineage cuts ribbon on new Windsor cold-storage facility

WINDSOR — Lineage Logistics LLC, an industrial real estate investment trust that specializes in temperature-controlled environments, celebrated the grand opening of its new Windsor facility that is under contract with JBS USA.

Lineage developed the facility to support the distribution of products to JBS customers. The fully automated facility in Windsor expands Lineage’s network of automated facilities worldwide.

“Lineage’s automated warehousing solutions combine cutting-edge technology, applied sciences and innovative thinking to create greater efficiency, improve the quality of food products while in storage, and reduce energy consumption and food waste — efforts that will also contribute to cost efficiencies for JBS over time,” Lineage said in a press statement.

“For the past year, we’ve worked closely with JBS and the great town of Windsor to construct a state-of-the-art facility that helps strengthen JBS’s supply chain to get food on consumers’ tables, and we could not be prouder of the outcome,” Greg Lehmkuhl, president and CEO at Lineage, said in a written statement.

According to the company, the new warehouse is designed to help lower energy consumption and reduce food waste by storing products in a denser, more energy efficient cube and automating decision-making to optimize loading, unloading and storage tasks. The automated cold-storage is outfitted with proprietary warehouse management systems, computer vision systems, algorithms, visibility platforms and machine learning capabilities that will support JBS as the company further optimizes its supply chain.

“We are excited to celebrate this milestone in partnership with Lineage and the town of Windsor,” said Wesley Batista Filho, CEO at JBS. “This facility allows us to provide high-quality food products to our customers in an increasingly efficient way using the latest technology.”Lineage and JBS broke ground on the facility in April 2022. The completed facility spans approximately 200,000 square feet and includes more than 20,000 pallet positions. The project resulted in a more than $100 million investment that yielded the creation of approximately 70 new jobs, the company said.