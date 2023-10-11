Kiosk Information Systems elevates chief operating officer

LOUISVILLE — Kiosk Information Systems Inc. has promoted Tu Du to chief operating officer.

Du, who joined the company four years ago, “led all aspects of the company’s site operations including manufacturing, hardware engineering and supply chain,” KIS said in a news release.

Kiosk Information Systems designs and manufactures standard and custom self-service point-of-sale kiosks for retailers and Fortune 500 clients.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Tu in this executive leadership role,” KIS CEO Kim Kenney said in the release. “His background and expertise are well-respected among employees, supply chain partners, and customers. Tu is a proven leader with the ability to orchestrate complex team activities with an innate talent for driving continuous improvement consistent with ISO standards.”