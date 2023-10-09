Boulder, Fort Collins therapists to offer divorce ceremony

BOULDER — A Boulder divorce support professional and a Fort Collins licensed therapist will jointly conduct a special ceremony to help those going through divorce adapt to their new circumstances.

Nick Meima of Boulder and Jen Meyer of Fort Collins are collaborating on what they’re calling a divorce ceremony designed to guide individuals through the healing process after divorce.

The ceremony will take place in Boulder, 1-3 p.m. Oct. 14, at a location that will be disclosed after people register. Attendees can RSVP for the ceremony here.

Meima’s experience includes helping numerous individuals navigate divorce’s challenges in the Denver and Boulder area. Meyer will share her perspective on divorce, remarriage and personal growth.

The divorce ceremony will symbolize the closure of one chapter and the beginning of another through a series of rituals. Attendees will experience a sense of sense of closure and a renewed sense of self.