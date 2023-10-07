Human Bean raises $5,400 for regional food banks

A check is presented to the Windsor Severance Food Pantry. Pictured from left to right, Krista Smith, Val Katalenic and Brenda Heckman. Courtesy Human Bean Northern Colorado.

Human Bean Northern Colorado raised $5,400 for local food banks during an Aug. 18 fundraising drive, donating $1 from every drink sold at Human Bean Northern Colorado locations.

Proceeds were distributed among the Food Bank for Larimer County, Windsor Severance Food Pantry and Weld Food Bank, Sept. 15, with a check for $1,800 presented to each nonprofit.

“As a local business, it’s important for us to be aware and recognize the needs of the community,” Human Bean Northern Colorado owner Frank Sherman said in a prepared statement. “Being able to bring those needs to the forefront and find a way to help is a privilege.”

The Food Bank for Larimer County provides food to more than 33,000 people in need through their programs and community partners.

The Windsor Severance Food Pantry provides residents of the Weld County RE-4 School District with food, toiletries and other daily necessities.Weld Food Bank last year provided more than 11.7 million pounds of food to the hungry in Weld County.

A check is presented to the Weld Food Bank. Pictured from left to right, Krista Smith, Stephanie Bausch, Bob O’Connor and Val Katalenic. Courtesy Human Bean Northern Colorado.