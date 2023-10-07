Clay shoot raises funds for Colorado Youth Outdoors
FORT COLLINS — Rocky Mountain Pipeliners Club hosted its eighth annual clay shoot on Sept. 8 at Kiowa Creek Sporting Club in Bennett, with Fort Collins-based nonprofit Colorado Youth Outdoors as the beneficiary.
“We’re thrilled to accept this donation of $6,000 in cash and $3,000 in ammo for our shooting range,” Sara Mickelson, CYO development director, said in a written statement. “We need a larger variety of archery bows — from left- handed to smaller sizes — and plan to use this donation to create a fully inclusive range of bows for all our guests. Thank you to everyone who participated in, organized or sponsored this event. We sincerely appreciate the support.”
Rocky Mountain Pipeliners Club also has selected CYO as the beneficiary of its clay shoot in 2024.
Colorado Youth Outdoors seeks to build relationships and bring kids and parents closer through traditional outdoor recreation.