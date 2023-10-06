Amazon gets state incentive for Coach Prime show

Deion Sanders, right, smiles as University of Colorado athletic director Rick George holds up a special jersey with his nickname during the press conference announcing his hiring as the University of Colorado football team’s 28th head coach at the Touchdown Club at Folsom Field on December 4, 2022. Courtesy Glenn Asakawa/University of Colorado.

DENVER — The second season Amazon Prime Video’s documentary series Coach Prime, which follows University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, is now in production, and the Colorado Office of Film, Television and Media within the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade expects to provide the streaming network with tax incentives worth about $500,000.

That incentive total is based on expected local expenditures from SMAC Productions Inc. of $4.9 million, according to a COFTM news release. The full economic impact could reach up to $9 million.