West Greeley luxury apartment complex near completion

GREELEY – The nearly decade-long journey for developers of a luxury apartment complex on Greeley’s west side is nearly at an end, with the scheduled January opening of Alpine Flats, at 20th Street and 50th Avenue.

Richmark Cos. is developing the complex of 200 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, and Brinkman Construction is the general contractor.

Pre-leasing is under way. According to the project’s website, studio units will range from 500 to 550 square feet and rent for $1,311 to $1,473 a month. One-bedroom, one-bath units will be 690 to 750 square feet and rent from $1,523 to $1,573 a month. Two-bedroom, two-bath units will be 960 to 1,000 square feet and rent from $1,905 to $1,975 a month. Three-bedroom, 2.5-bath units will be 1,375 square feet, and their rents will range from $2,446 to $2,496.

All 200 units will offer quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, wood-plank flooring, in-unit washers and dryers, balcony storage spaces and what the developer terms “a host of top-tier finishes.” The community will have controlled fob entry, an outdoor pool, outdoor grilling station, covered parking, fitness studio, open workspace and pet-friendly facilities.

“With Greeley’s trajectory of growth, more and more people are searching for homes that meet a higher standard,” said Richmark principal Tyler Richardson in a prepared statement, “and that is exactly what we plan to deliver with Alpine Flats – a place to exceed expectations.”

The property is rising on a lot that for years housed Highland Nursery but had sat vacant since 2007. The Richardson family, which had divested much of its Greeley oil and gas assets through Mineral Resources Inc. in 2014, took some of the proceeds to launch the planned apartment complex. However, the family withdrew its application to have the tract rezoned in 2015 after the Greeley Planning Commission rejected the request over neighborhood concerns. Richmark went back to the drawing board and resubmitted its application in 2017, winning planners’ approval by reducing the number of units from 240 to 200 and increasing landscape buffers and no-build zones. Ground was broken for the complex this year.