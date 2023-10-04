Golden Triangle Construction CEO to step down

FREDERICK — After a 30-year career at Golden Triangle Construction LLC, Jeff Nading has decided to step down as CEO and chairman of the board.

A news release issued by the company on Wednesday said Nading’s departure is “the final step of an extensive and strategic transition plan,” and that Nading planned “to focus on his family and other business pursuits.”

A company spokesman told BizWest on Wednesday that the position of CEO would remain unfilled for the foreseeable future, and that Todd Schroeder, who had been named president of the company in 2019, would remain in that role.

Nading, a 2017 inductee into the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame, joined GTC in 1993 when it was a small firm with annual revenues of less than $50,000. He soon took full ownership of the company and had grown it to more than $20 million in annual revenue after five years and more than $70 million after 10. It anticipates revenue of more than $120 million this year, with a backlog of work extending into 2024.

Golden Triangle Construction, which does business as GTC Inc., converted to a 100% employee-owned company in late spring 2022 through an employee stock ownership plan, part of a transition plan Nading began formulating in 1996.

For years based in Longmont, GTC moved its headquarters to 8008 Raspberry Way in Frederick in the summer of 2021. A commercial general contractor, it has completed numerous projects along the Front Range since its founding in 1977, including the Lehman Printing Center in Berthoud, and has been listed among BizWest’s Mercury 100 fastest-growing companies.

Honored by BizWest last December as one of 40 iconic leaders who inspired the region’s development, Nading came to Colorado from Des Moines, Iowa-based construction firm Taylor Ball to start a Boulder office in the mid-1980s.