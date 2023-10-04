Columbine Drug to move across town this month

LOVELAND — Columbine Drug, a long-time anchor on Loveland’s west end, will make a move across town into a new location near Mountain View High School.

It will vacate its store at 2295 W. Eisenhower Blvd. next to the west Safeway and move to 3515 Mountain Lion Drive. Start date in the new location will be Oct. 23, according to a notice posted on the window of the store.

Columbine Drug is a trade name for Black Diamond Investments LLC. Joshua Jones is registered agent for the company. He’s also the registered agent for Berthoud Drug and Boutique at 330 Mountain Ave. in Berthoud.

Columbine, which also has a contract postal station, will move the postal services with it to the east side of town.

The drug store is one of a diminishing number of independent pharmacies that face mounting pressures from corporate stores. Columbine, based on its website, competes by offering personalized services that many of the chain stores do not.

It offers custom compounding — the process of combining ingredients of medications to suit individual needs that could include attention to allergies or personal preferences.

It also offers local delivery of prescriptions and is willing to fill pet prescriptions.

Additional information about the move was not available. Jones did not return a call seeking information.