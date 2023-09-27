Credit union launches financial-literacy app, curriculum for students

Premier Members Credit Union has announced the launch of Money 360, a platform that provides targeted financial literacy education using a digital app as well as a classroom-based, curated financial literacy curriculum for students 13 and older.

Chavez Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy in Pueblo is the inaugural school with which PMCU is partnering to launch the program.

Denver-based Premier’s branches include locations in Boulder, Erie, Estes Park, Firestone, Longmont, Louisville and Westminster.

“PMCU is committed to leading the charge with effective financial literacy education in partnership with school districts, teachers and partner organizations across the Front Range,” said Jeffrey Kash, PMCU’s assistant vice president for community relations, in a prepared statement. “Teaching financial literacy to our youth is essential, and the goal of Money 360 is to make learning fun, simple and social, providing financial education to all.”

Money 360’s app has a classroom component that provides gamified financial literacy lessons with rewards-based incentives. The app, available in both English and Spanish, includes more than 800 modules on 54 different topics, from opening a bank account to saving for retirement – and everything in between. When correctly answering questions, learners earn points in the form of Pineapples, which can be redeemed as monetary donations to vital Colorado-specific nonprofits including Mile High United Way, The Latin American Educational Foundation and Mental Health Colorado. As the program grows, there will be the opportunity for vendor partners to include more nonprofits.

Each school that participates with PMCU in its Money 360 program is given its own QR code to access the program. This specific QR code to download the app will allow administrators to report total usage, demographics of users, most popular subject matters and how much their students are learning.

“Our hope is that this program reaches beyond the school district and the students but also engages with their families, faculty, staff, and even cousins at neighboring districts,” Kash said.

More information about how to implement PMCU’s Money 360 program into school curriculum is available here.