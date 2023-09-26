Boulder Valley brewers draped in glory after Great American Beer Fest

Brewers celebrate at the 2023 Great American Beer Fest in Denver. Courtesy GABF

DENVER — Brewers in the Boulder Valley, particularly in Longmont, proved at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver this past weekend that the region remains a beer powerhouse.

Longmont’s Wibby Brewing had the most to celebrate, winning the Brewery and Brewer of the Year award in the 5,001 to 15,000 barrels division.