Boulder Valley brewers draped in glory after Great American Beer Fest
DENVER — Brewers in the Boulder Valley, particularly in Longmont, proved at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver this past weekend that the region remains a beer powerhouse.
Longmont’s Wibby Brewing had the most to celebrate, winning the Brewery and Brewer of the Year award in the 5,001 to 15,000 barrels division.
- Avery Brewing Co. in Boulder won a silver in the Belgian Fruit Beer category for its Island Rascal, and took home a gold in the Belgian-Style Witbier division with its White Rascal.
- Westbound & Down Brewing Co.’s Lafayette brewery won a bronze in the American Cream Ale category with The Coloradan and a silver in New Zealand India Pale Ale with Spirit of the West.
- Liquid Mechanics Brewing Co. in Lafayette took home the silver in American Pilsner with its Cerveza Mecanica.
- Knuckle Puck Brewing in Longmont was awarded the gold in the American Amber/Red Ale category with its Blown Tire.
- Longmont’s Left Hand Brewing Co. took home the gold in English Mild or Bitter with its Sawtooth Ale offering.
- Pumphouse Brewery & Restaurant, also in Longmont, won the silver medal in Experimental India Pale Ale for its Forager IPA.
- The Oskar Blues Brewery & Tasty Weasel Taproom in Longmont was awarded a bronze medal in Scotch Ale for Old Chub Scotch Ale.
- Bootstrap Brewing Co. in Longmont took home gold in the Strong Red Ale division with Wreak Havoc.
- In addition to its Brewery of the Year title, Longmont’s Wibby Brewing Co. won a gold in the American Pilsner division with its Wibby Jibby.