Human Bean hosts school-supply drive

Human Bean Northern Colorado’s Krista Smith, left, and Valerie Katalenic, second from right, pose with Greeley-Evans School District human-resources representatives Alison Pilgrim, second from left, and Heidi Troutman, far right. Courtesy Human Bean Northern Colorado

NORTHERN COLORADO — Human Bean Northern Colorado hosted a school-supply drive from Aug. 1 to 15 at each of its 10 locations to benefit Teachers Closet.

Teachers Closet is a resource for Greeley-Evans School District 6 teachers and staff to get free school supplies for their classrooms. Donations are accepted from the community and displayed in the warehouse where teachers can pick out what they need to turn their classrooms into effective teaching environments.

“This drive is helping both teachers and students,” Human Bean Northern Colorado owner Frank Sherman said in a written statement. “We want to help teachers, so they don’t have to buy supplies from their own wallet, and we want to make sure the kids have what they need during their educational journey.”

Customers who donated 10 or more new or unopened items received a free 20-ounce drink on the Human Bean Northern Colorado app.

The Human Bean collected supplies ranging from glue sticks to notebooks to construction paper. Several boxes filled with customer donations were delivered to Teachers Closet on Aug. 19.