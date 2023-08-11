Boulder Housing Partners finishes Tantra Lake Apartments renovation

BOULDER — Boulder Housing Partners recently completed a renovation project at the 185 apartments in 16 buildings at Tantra Lake Apartments renovation.

The units are reserved for residents who earn less than 60% of Boulder’s area median income.

The city pitched in $7.3 million to the 2017 acquisition cost of Tantra Lake Apartments from its affordable housing fund, according to a BHP news release.

“Tantra Lake was an important preservation of naturally occurring affordable housing in Boulder, and the city was thrilled to partner with BHP on both the acquisition and the recent renovations,” Kurt Firnhaber, director of Housing and Human Services for the City of Boulder, said in the release.