United Way of Weld County adds two new board members

GREELEY — United Way of Weld County has added two new members to its board of directors, Anthony Asmus, assistant superintendent of Greeley-Evans School District 6, and Juriana Sperandio, global chief human resources officer at JBS USA.

“I am delighted to welcome our new board of director members and to continue to work with a group that is committed to building a better Weld County,” Angel Flores, United Way board chair and pastor of Mosaic Church, said in a written statement. “It’s great to be with leaders who have a heart for the whole community as they bring their unique perspective to what we do with United Way staff and partners.”

Continuing board officers include: Clint Dudley, director of Thompson Rivers Parks & Recreation District (chair-elect); Jennifer Scholz, chief financial officer at Hensel Phelps Construction Co. (treasurer); Tim Brynteson, managing partner at Otis & Bedingfield (vice chair); Jeff Carlson, CEO of The Weld Trust (vice chair); Lori Gama, owner of DaGama Web Studio (vice chair); and Melanie Woolman, president & CEO with United Way of Weld County (secretary).

Other board members include: Matt Anderson, chief executive officer of Ancon II Constructors; Perry Buck, Weld County Commissioner At-Large; Julie Cozad, community leader; John W. Haefeli, community leader and retired educator; Chuck Jensen, vice president for administrative services and chief financial officer at Aims Community College; Raymond C. Lee III, city manager for the city of Greeley; Justin Martinez, State Farm agent; Steve Moreno, community leader; Tom Norton, community leader and former Greeley mayor; Chris Richardson, community leader; Paul Row, surface land manager at PDC Energy; and Johan van Nieuwenhuizen, superintendent of Weld County School District RE-1.