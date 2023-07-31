Fort Collins cidery, eatery goes fully gluten free

FORT COLLINS – Locust Cider in Old Town Fort Collins has gone completely gluten free and celiac-safe, according to the Fort Collins Coloradoan. The eatery infuses its ciders into many of its food items, including french fries that are brined overnight in it and short ribs that are braised in it.

Locust Cider, based in Woodinville, Washington, has a location in the Belmar development in Lakewood as well as in Fort Worth, Texas, and 13 locations in Washington. It opened the Fort Collins location in 2020 at 200 Walnut St., Suite A, which had been vacant since La Luz Mexican Grill closed in September 2018. It opened its first Colorado taproom in east Boulder in 2019, but that location has closed.