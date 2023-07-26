Nominations for 40 Under Forty are now open

Nominations for BizWest’s 40 Under Forty recognition event are now being accepted.

The program recognizes 40 emerging business leaders under age 40 who are making a mark on their communities through professional success and volunteer activities. Those recognized are helping shape the future of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

To be eligible, nominees must:

Be under 40 years of age on or before Dec. 31, 2023.

Not have been a previous 40 Under Forty honoree.

Have achieved a leadership role at his or her firm.

Have had an impact on, as well as maintained leadership in, his or her organization.

Live or work in at least one the following counties: Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer or Weld.

Have received significant achievements in the community through professional recognition.

Have worked to help others through community service and charitable giving.

Deadline for submission is Friday, Sept. 15 (11:59 p.m.) The nomination form can be found here.

The recognition ceremony will be from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Grace Place in Berthoud. Ticketing information for the event will be available soon.