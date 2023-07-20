USL W League soccer team to play at Windsor’s Future Legends

Future Legends Complex is a 118-acre complex that includes a stadium and athletic fields, along with an indoor sports arena. It also will include hotels and multiple restaurants. Courtesy Future Legends.

WINDSOR — The Future Legends sports complex in Windsor is expected to be home to a USL W League soccer team starting in 2024.

The pre-professional women’s league “has 65 teams competing across four conferences and 10 divisions nationwide, with a handful of 2024 expansion sides already announced,” according to a Future Legends news release. “W League Northern Colorado’s participation in the 2024 W League season is contingent on the formation of a new division, which will feature at least five new teams in the Mountain region.”

The yet unnamed team’s inaugural season will be played in TicketSmarter Stadium at Future Legends Complex, which is also the future home of Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC of USL League One and the home of the Northern Colorado Owlz of the Pioneer Baseball League.

“The ability to showcase incredible talent to young women around this area was one of the main reasons and motivations to build this facility in the first place,” Future Legends executive director of operations Casey Katofsky said in the release. “We look forward to the team putting a great performance on the field and an even better performance off the field.”

Future Legends is also expected to open pickleball and beach volleyball courts this month.