Confluence: Warnings of water shortages begin to come true

LOVELAND — We’ve been warned.

Businesses, communities and the people within them have long been warned that shortages were coming, and some of the fast-growing communities east of Interstate 25 are experiencing that now as water authorities are rationing the number of new water taps that are available.

A panel discussion titled “Hitting Home” will address the topic of shortages during BizWest’s Confluence — Colorado Water Conference on July 26.

Leading the discussion of the issues affecting the ability to provide water and the steps municipalities are taking will be Adam Jokerst of WestWater Research LLC. On the panel will be Scott Holwick of the Lyons Gaddis law firm, Meagan Smith from the town of Wellington, Jessica Thrasher of the Colorado State University Water Center, and Darren Nowels of the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District.

The Hitting Home discussion will begin at 10:20 a.m. on the day of the conference.

BizWest has combined its Confluence event with Net Zero Cities, a conference that explores key issues about climate change and sustainability. Confluence topics will dominate the morning with Net Zero Cities topics explored in the afternoon.

