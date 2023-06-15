Great Outdoors Colorado awards $2.1M in grants to Boulder County projects

BOULDER COUNTY — Great Outdoors Colorado, which oversees Colorado lottery funding for outdoors projects, has provided $2.1 million in grant awards for Boulder County conservation and recreation efforts.

Grant funding will be doled out as follows: $1,500,000 for land acquisition grant to Boulder County to acquire part of Heil Valley Ranch Open Space, $660,000 community impact grant to the Superior to enhance three community parks impacted by the 2021 Marshall Fire, and a $32,500 grant to Colorado Parks and Wildlife to examine whether a timed-entry system at Eldorado Canyon State Park is a barrier to access for the Latino community.