JumpCloud makes hire to replace retiring CFO

LOUISVILLE — JumpCloud Inc., a directory-as-a-service technology platform, has hired Brad Mirkovich as its new chief financial officer.

Mirkovich, who has held management roles at companies including Conga and Businessolver, will succeed Kevin Biggs, who is retiring at the end of the month, the Louisville firm said in a news release.

“Brad’s vast experience building and leading global, highly scalable software sales organizations at several category leading companies will be valuable as JumpCloud sees increased international demand and an expanding partner network,” JumpCloud CEO Rajat Bhargava said in the release. “The entire team is looking forward to working with Brad to continue to expand the open directory platform, providing enterprise-level identity management with a comprehensive solution that makes it easier for businesses to securely manage users’ identity, devices, and access”