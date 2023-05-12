Retail  May 12, 2023

Sears to close Fort Collins store

BizWest Staff

FORT COLLINS – Going-out-of-business sales began Thursday at the Sears appliance store in midtown Fort Collins, and a store employee told the Fort Collins Coloradoan that the retailer would close June 18.

Sears opened a store 50 years ago as an original tenant in the old Foothills Fashion Mall.

