Leadership Fort Collins graduates 40th class

FORT COLLINS – The 39 members of the 2022-2023 Leadership Fort Collins class, the 40th version of that program, will receive their diplomas next week.

Leadership Fort Collins, a program of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, is designed, according to the chamber, “to educate and motivate leaders who are committed to shaping the future of our community while encouraging inspired and active involvement that contributes to the betterment of the community.”

Current and emerging leaders from throughout the Fort Collins area were selected to participate in the 2022-2023 program, which began last September and will conclude next Thursday with a private graduation ceremony.

Participants came together on the second Thursday of the month for a day-long session to learn more about team building, transportation, economy and environment, education, social capital, government, health and emergency service providers, and social infrastructure. The graduating class includes a diverse mix of professions with representatives from education, large and small businesses, nonprofits and governments.

In addition to attending nine all-day educational sessions, members of the class were also challenged to complete a service-learning project in the community. The 2022-2023 class planned and produced six projects benefiting the Fort Collins area.

“The Chamber is thrilled to be able to produce this important program for our area,” said Ann Hutchison, the chamber’s president and CEO. “The individuals graduating this year are second to none and will be impacting our community in very mighty ways. They are leadership personified.”

The graduation will include recognition of individual class members and a keynote address by Poudre School District Superintendent Brian Kingsley. The graduation event, sponsored by Hot Corner Concepts, Northern Engineering and Paul Woods Florist, will be held in the Agave Room, 149 W. Mountain Ave.

Graduating members of the class include: Nick Armstrong, WTF Marketing; Heather Brick, Sage + Oak Massage; Tatum Cochran, Horse & Dragon Brewing Co.; Andrea Coy; Trae Cranson, Alpine Bank; Cindy Crosby, UCHealth; Jack Dennis, FNBO; Amy Dixon, Emotive Media; Julie Dubin, Peaks to People Water Fund; Adam Eggleston, Oaked Coffee Co.; Mary Ericson, Community Foundation of Northern Colorado; Chris Fine, Colorado Licensed Beverage Association; Kaitlin Forte, CSUAA; Angie Freeman, CSU STRATA; Bethany Geisert, Waypoint Real Estate; Haleigh Gonzalez, Soukup, Bush & Associates, CPAs, P.C; Kim Graves, Bohemian Foundation; Rebekah Harvey, Resident Realty; Taylor Hayden, Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce; Kayleigh Helberg, CSU College of Business; the Rev. Bradley Laurvick, First United Methodist Church; Patrick Loring, The Neenan Co.; Blaine Mathisen, Northern Engineering; AC McKenzie, UCHealth; Erika Michalski, Strategically Authentic; Matt Morris, Habitat for Humanity; Nicholas Peterson, Poudre School District; Edgar Ramos, City of Fort Collins; Lisa Rayburg, Brahma Roofing and Construction; Diana Rogers Jaeger, Love to Appreciate Consulting; Greg Soffe, Vantage Point Initiatives; John Song, City of Fort Collins; Heidi Stevenson, UCHealth; Maria Elena Thomas, Poudre School District; Travis Trottier, GH Phipps; Megan Walter, Sunny Civil; Laura Jo Washle, The Group Real Estate; Will Weirough, City of Fort Collins Parks; and Evan Wendlandt, Larimer County.

The program was produced by the Fort Collins Chamber with assistance from Hutchison and a steering committee; The Place Setting Co.; Paul Baker, 970 Services; Emily Birdsall, Jolly Events; Heather Buoniconti, Food Bank for Larimer County; Jen Cooper, SummitStone Health Partners; Lauren Dewey, Laurel Donahue, Jess Dyrdahl, Jerick Flores and Ali Raza, Colorado State University; Maryann Fillingim, Nick Smiley and Gretchen Stanford, City of Fort Collins; Jill Foster and Amanda Miller, The Place Setting Co.; Gretchen Gramling, Visual Health Solutions; Charles Grant, First National Bank; Huston Hoffman, RPT Realty; Jeff Jarchow; Mara Johnson, Habitat for Humanity; Tracy Katz, First Western Trust; Carley McAbee, Be Kind; Jennifer McLain, Alpha Center; Annalise Mecham, Boys and Girls Club of Larimer County; Colan Scheidenhelm, Schure Consulting; Lauren Smiley, Coloscapes Concrete; Zachary Sumner, KUKA; Abe Theiss, Baker Construction; Brad Ward, Connexion; and Meghan Willis, UCHealth.Applications for the 2023-2024 Leadership Fort Collins program will be available in late June. Anyone interested in learning more about the program or applying should contact Hutchison at 970-482-3746 or ahutchison@fcchamber.org.