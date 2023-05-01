Court issues permanent injunction in Advanced Energy case
DENVER — Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) has received a permanent injunction against a former employee who it alleged in a lawsuit had stolen trade secrets and intended to use them in publications.
The case was filed against Yuri Trachuk, whose employment was terminated Oct. 7, 2022. The company alleged that he downloaded as many as 2,000 documents that included trade secrets and other restricted information.
The court determined that Advanced Energy would sustain irreparable harm if Trachuk was not enjoined from his use of the material. “The threatened injury outweighs the harm to the opposing party,” the court ruled.
“The stipulated facts show Mr. Trachuk misappropriated AE’s trade secrets, thus establishing he breached his valid and enforceable confidentiality agreement with AE. They also are sufficient to prove the essential elements of AE’s claims … ,” the court ruled.
U.S. District Judge Robert Blackburn then closed the case.
Advanced Energy was previously headquartered in Fort Collins and maintains a large manufacturing and research and development facility there. Trachuk resided in Fort Collins.The case is Advanced Energy Industries Inc. v. Yuri Trachuk, number 22cv03235 in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado.
