Crocs head lawyer to retire in 2024

BROOMFIELD — Daniel Hart, Crocs Inc.’s (Nasdaq: CROX) chief legal officer and executive vice president, will retire in April 2024, the footwear company disclosed in a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The disclosure does not detail any transition of succession plan.

Hart joined Crocs in 2009. He was previously president and general counsel at Océ North America, a manufacturing and engineering company.

His tenure at Crocs has featured several high profile and successful legal battles against counterfeiters and knock-off sellers.

“We are fiercely protective of the Crocs brand and our iconic DNA. We have zero tolerance for infringement of our intellectual property rights or for anyone who tries to benefit off the investments that we have made in our brand,” Hart said in a prepared statement last year after Crocs won a copyright infringement lawsuit.

Along with other top Crocs executives, Hart has cashed in on Crocs rebound in popularity and profitability over the past few years. After a banner sales year in 2020, Hart received a $2 million bonus, according to a 2021 regulatory disclosure.