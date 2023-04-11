Pulse increases residential internet speeds

LOVELAND — Loveland Pulse has ramped up the speed of residential internet service, effective Tuesday.

Brieana Reed-Harmel, Pulse’s municipal fiber manager, Tuesday ceremonially connected a neighborhood to 10-gigabits-per-second service. The act marked the offering of new levels of service available to customers as well as residential smart home wi-fi service.

Pulse now offers five plans: Starter (100 Mbps), Connect (350 Mbps), My Gig (1 Gbps), Ultimate (3 Gbp) and Pro (10 Gbps).

The Starter plan increased from 30 Mbps to 100 Mbps at no additional cost, and the Connect 120 Mbps plan has been replaced with a Connect 350 Mbps plan for $4 more per month, the utility said in a press statement. The My Gig plan remained unchanged. For those who require faster service, Pulse added the Ultimate 3 Gigs plan and reduced the cost of the Pro 10 Gigs plan by $100.

The new smart home service, called Adaptive WiFi+, includes a mobile app, technology to cover blindspots in the home, an increase in speed and more high-definition television channels.

“Pulse is changing the internet game in Northern Colorado, offering a level of speed, reliability and innovation that is unmatched by any other provider,” Reed-Harmel said in a written statement.