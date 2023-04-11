Former meatpacking plant sells for $5.4M
LOVELAND — A property that at one time housed the Old Timer meatpacking plant at 1000 S. Lincoln Ave. in Loveland has sold.
Dibzee Investment LLC, a company based at 1120 La Eda Lane in Fort Collins, sold the 86,578-square-foot property to Colorado Realty and Development Firm LLC for $5.4 million on March 13.
Colorado Realty, which listed an address of 5632 Peep O’Day Lane in Loveland on the deed but 1000 S. Lincoln with the Secretary of State, was formed in January 2023 by Shauna King, 1151 Eagle Drive.
The multi-tenant property has housed multiple businesses, including Loveland Athletic Club and Empire Glass Co. over the years since Old Timer shut down in the 1990s. It last sold in 2006 for $5.3 million.
LOVELAND — A property that at one time housed the Old Timer meatpacking plant at 1000 S. Lincoln Ave. in Loveland has sold.
Dibzee Investment LLC, a company based at 1120 La Eda Lane in Fort Collins, sold the 86,578-square-foot property to Colorado Realty and Development Firm LLC for $5.4 million on March 13.
Colorado Realty, which listed an address of 5632 Peep O’Day Lane in Loveland on the deed but 1000 S. Lincoln with the Secretary of State, was formed in January 2023 by Shauna King, 1151 Eagle Drive.
The multi-tenant property has housed multiple businesses, including Loveland Athletic Club and Empire…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.