Boulder, Mental Health Partners offer free mental health training

BOULDER — The city of Boulder and Mental Health Partners are offering free mental health training sessions to Boulder community members.

The sessions aim to help attendees identify, understand and respond to signs of mental distress, substance use problems and suicide crises.

“We are so grateful to be partnering with the city of Boulder for this impactful series of trainings,” Casey Riley, director of training and development at Mental Health Partners, said in a written statement. “Our community members are increasingly recognizing the widespread need for mental health education and resources, especially as we’ve watched many of our friends, family and loved ones navigate the challenges of the past few years. These trainings can help anyone identify early signs of mental distress, how to navigate multiple levels of support, and provide life-saving skills.”

The city granted Mental Health Partners $30,000 to offer the training sessions for free to anyone who works or lives in Boulder. Upcoming sessions include:

Introduction to Mental Health and Wellness — The 90-minute virtual session teaches participants how to recognize and respond to people showing signs of mental distress and strategies to build resilience. Spanish interpretation is available. Tuesday, Apr. 18 – 8 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 12 – 12 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 – 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Question, Persuade, Refer — The 90-minute virtual session teaches participants how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade, and refer someone to help. Monday, May 1 – 12 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 – 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Mental Health First Aid – The 8-hour training provides the skills needed to initially support a person who may be experiencing a crisis or developing a mental health or substance use problem. Adult MHFA, virtual: Saturday, May 20 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Youth MHFA, in Lafayette: Friday, June 2 – 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 8-hour training provides the skills needed to initially support a person who may be experiencing a crisis or developing a mental health or substance use problem.

Space is limited and registration is required. To register, email trainings@mhpcolorado.org.