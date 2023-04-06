Technology  April 6, 2023

Zayo hires new CFO from Verizon

BizWest Staff
Zayo
Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s Boulder headquarters. Courtesy Zayo.

BOULDER — Zayo Group Holdings Inc., a global communications infrastructure platform, has hired Jeffrey Noto as its chief financial officer.

Noto was most recently a senior vice president at Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ).

“We’re in the midst of a significant period of growth for Zayo that includes strategic investment in our assets and the capabilities that will best serve our customers,” Zayo CEO Steve Smith said in a prepared statement. “As a proven leader with a track record of delivering results and creating value, Jeff brings a critical understanding of what it takes to drive growth and operational excellence. His tremendous experience in finance and strategy will be an asset for Zayo and help strengthen and position our organization for greater, long-term success.”

