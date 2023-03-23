Aims to offer College for Kids again this year
GREELEY — Aims Community College will offer its College for Kids program again this summer.
The program is designed for students ages 9 to 15 and will be available at sites in Greeley, Loveland, Windsor and Fort Lupton.
Registration opens at 8 a.m. Monday, March 27 at aims.co/C4K. Participants can choose two classes from the list of options. Dates for the program are:
- Fort Lupton: June 5-8.
- Windsor: June 12-15.
- Loveland: June 19-22.
- Greeley: June 26-29.
Students on the upper end of the age category, 13-15, can participate as junior leaders and help with classroom instruction.
The cost of tuition is $75 for the full four days on the Greeley, Windsor and Loveland campuses.
The program at Fort Lupton is subsidized by sponsors and costs $25.