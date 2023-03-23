 March 23, 2023

Aims to offer College for Kids again this year

BizWest Staff
Music was on the curriculum at last year’s College for Kids program. Courtesy Aims Community College.

GREELEY — Aims Community College will offer its College for Kids program again this summer.

The program is designed for students ages 9 to 15 and will be available at sites in Greeley, Loveland, Windsor and Fort Lupton.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. Monday, March 27 at aims.co/C4K. Participants can choose two classes from the list of options. Dates for the program are:

  • Fort Lupton: June 5-8.
  • Windsor: June 12-15.
  • Loveland: June 19-22.
  • Greeley: June 26-29.

Students on the upper end of the age category, 13-15, can participate as junior leaders and help with classroom instruction. 

The cost of tuition is $75 for the full four days on the Greeley, Windsor and Loveland campuses.

The program at Fort Lupton is subsidized by sponsors and costs $25. 

