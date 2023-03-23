Aims to offer College for Kids again this year

Music was on the curriculum at last year’s College for Kids program. Courtesy Aims Community College.

GREELEY — Aims Community College will offer its College for Kids program again this summer.

The program is designed for students ages 9 to 15 and will be available at sites in Greeley, Loveland, Windsor and Fort Lupton.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. Monday, March 27 at aims.co/C4K. Participants can choose two classes from the list of options. Dates for the program are:

Fort Lupton: June 5-8.

Windsor: June 12-15.

Loveland: June 19-22.

Greeley: June 26-29.

Students on the upper end of the age category, 13-15, can participate as junior leaders and help with classroom instruction.

The cost of tuition is $75 for the full four days on the Greeley, Windsor and Loveland campuses.

The program at Fort Lupton is subsidized by sponsors and costs $25.