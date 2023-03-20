Alio elevates finance VP to CFO

BROOMFIELD — Alio Inc., a Broomfield-based medical-technology company, his promoted vice president of finance Adarsh Parekh to the role of chief financial officer.

“Parekh is a seasoned private equity and investment banking professional with over $2 billion of M&A, capital markets and direct investing experience as well as asset management experience across multiple sectors,” the company said in a news release. “Prior to joining Alio, Parekh served as Principal of a large, multinational private equity firm where he led acquisition, strategic planning, financial operations and divestiture efforts for several vertically integrated portfolio companies resulting in outsized returns to investors.”

Alio develops SmartPatch technology to use artificial intelligence to monitor multiple chronic diseases, including end-stage renal disease patients undergoing hemodialysis.