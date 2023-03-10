Avelo Airlines launches Colorado Springs-Los Angeles service

COLORADO SPRINGS — Avelo Airlines, which halted flights at Northern Colorado Regional Airport last summer, will launch nonstop service to Los Angeles from another city — Colorado Springs.

Houston-based Avelo will launch the new route May 3, with three flights a week between Colorado Springs Airport and Hollywood-Burbank Airport, one of the destinations that the airline reached from NoCo Regional.

“Colorado Springs — it’s time to say hello to Avelo,” Andrew Levy, Avelo Airlines chairman and CEO, said in announcing the flights. “Our exclusive nonstop service to LA makes getting to Southern California easier than ever. Colorado Springs residents can now say hello to affordable, convenient and reliable air travel. Avelo makes getting to all that LA has to offer a smooth and simple experience — from sun-soaked beaches to world-famous shopping, entertainment and restaurants.”

The service will be offered on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Avelo’s press release announcing the new service touted the Colorado Springs Airport’s “refreshingly fast, smooth and welcoming hometown airport experience. The airport’s adjacency to major highways and other large cities makes it the region’s most convenient, comfortable and travel-friendly airport.”

Service between NoCo Regional and Los Angeles — as well as service between Las Vegas and NoCo Regional — were halted in June.

At the time, NoCo Regional officials cited rising fuel prices and supply costs as reasons for Avelo’s departure.

Northern Colorado Regional Airport officials have been working to develop a remote tower, as well as a new terminal building. The airport — jointly owned by the cities of Loveland and Fort Collins — Tuesday secured $1 million from the city of Fort Collins to help finance the terminal project.