Feed Colorado food drive kicks off 2023 campaign

DENVER — Feed Colorado, one of the state’s largest food drives, kicked off its 2023 campaign March 1. Organizers of the month-long program seek to collect 60 tons of food for hungry individuals and families across the state.

Arc Thrift Stores and Denver7 partner on the campaign, which also helps Colorado seniors who suffer from food insecurity. Food and funds raised go to Volunteers of America’s Hunger Services Programs, which include City Harvest Food Bank and Meals on Wheels.

Donations of nonperishable food items, such as canned soup, vegetables, beans, and fruit, and dry goods such as rice, pasta, and cereal, are needed.

Donations are accepted at all 32 Arc Thrift Stores in the state and at Arc’s 15 donation stations. BOK Financial is also taking donations at all bank locations. Customers can donate with BOK tellers or by dropping off goods at designated barrels located at each branch. There are 14 BOK branches in Colorado.

Donors can also call 303-238-5263 to have a food donation included in an at-home pickup of large furniture.

Financial donations can also be made online here.

“Food insecurity remains an urgent and very real problem for many … too many … people in Colorado,” Lloyd Lewis, president and CEO of Arc Thrift Stores, said in a prepared statement. “Through the Feed Colorado program, we are supporting vulnerable and at-risk populations across the state. The generosity of our partners and of the people of Colorado makes an enormous difference to so many people in our community.”