Longmont EDP interim CEO Stephanie Pitts-Noggle steps down
LONGMONT — Stephanie Pitts-Noggle, who became interim CEO of the Longmont Economic Development Partnership after the departure of former CEO Jessica Erickson in November, has stepped down from her role.
The departure was announced in an email from LEDP board chair Cameron Grant and came days after Pitts-Noggle hosted the Advance Longmont Economic Summit.
Grant said in the email that Pitts-Noggle has “accepted a position outside of Longmont to further her career in economic development. Stephanie’s impact on Longmont EDP has been significant, and with deep appreciation, we wish her all the best.”
Pitts-Noggle’s last day with LEDP will be March 10.
Grant said the organization has begun “an active and comprehensive search for our new president/CEO. We anticipate that the process will take several months.”
Pitts-Noggle was hired as a business specialist by LEDP in December 2020.
LONGMONT — Stephanie Pitts-Noggle, who became interim CEO of the Longmont Economic Development Partnership after the departure of former CEO Jessica Erickson in November, has stepped down from her role.
The departure was announced in an email from LEDP board chair Cameron Grant and came days after Pitts-Noggle hosted the Advance Longmont Economic Summit.
Grant said in the email that Pitts-Noggle has “accepted a position outside of Longmont to further her career in economic development. Stephanie’s impact on Longmont EDP has been significant, and with deep appreciation, we wish her all the best.”
Pitts-Noggle’s last day with LEDP will be March 10.
Grant…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.